Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q2 adjusted earnings of C$3.59 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$1.65 billion, or C$3.55 per share. This compares with C$0.40 billion, or C$0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.67 billion or C$3.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to C$4.93 billion from C$4.58 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

