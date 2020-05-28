Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q2 adjusted earnings of C$0.94 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled C$0.40 billion, or C$0.83 per share. This compares with C$1.34 billion, or C$2.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$0.44 billion or C$0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to C$4.58 billion from C$4.54 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$0.44 Bln. vs. C$1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.94 vs. C$2.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$4.58 Bln vs. C$4.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.