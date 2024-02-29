Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.728 billion, or C$1.77 per share. This compares with C$433 million, or C$0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.770 billion or C$1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to C$6.221 billion from C$5.929 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.728 Bln. vs. C$433 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$1.77 vs. C$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$6.221 Bln vs. C$5.929 Bln last year.

