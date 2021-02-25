Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q1 adjusted earnings of C$3.58 per share

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at C$1.62 billion, or C$3.55 per share. This compares with C$1.21 billion, or C$2.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.64 billion or C$3.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to C$4.96 billion from C$4.86 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.64 Bln. vs. C$1.48 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$3.58 vs. C$3.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$4.96 Bln vs. C$4.86 Bln last year.

