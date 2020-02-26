Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.21 billion, or C$2.63 per share. This compares with C$1.18 billion, or C$2.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.48 billion or C$3.24 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to C$4.86 billion from C$4.57 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): C$1.48 Bln. vs. C$1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$3.24 vs. C$3.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$3.00 -Revenue (Q1): C$4.86 Bln vs. C$4.57 Bln last year.

