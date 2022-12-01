Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$1.185 billion, or C$1.26 per share. This compares with C$1.440 billion, or C$1.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.308 billion or C$1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to C$5.388 billion from C$5.064 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.185 Bln. vs. C$1.440 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.26 vs. C$1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$5.388 Bln vs. C$5.064 Bln last year.

