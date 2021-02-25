US Markets
CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce profit beats estimates on capital market strength

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as it put aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its capital markets segment performed well.

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as it put aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its capital markets segment performed well.

Adjusted net income rose to C$1.64 billion, or C$3.58 a share, in the three months to Jan. 31, compared with C$1.5 billion, or C$3.24 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.81 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income stood at C$1.63 billion, or C$3.55 a share, up from C$1.2 billion, or C$2.63 a share.

($1 = 1.2476 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather and Sohini Podder; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More