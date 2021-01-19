US Markets
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce expected to post earnings of $2.14 a share - Earnings Preview

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 24 (estimated).

* The Toronto, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 2.7% decrease in revenue to $3.695 billion from $ 3.64 billion a year ago​, according to the mean estimate of 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is for earnings of $2.14 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $3.24 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 3.0% in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is $96.44​, about 7.5% above​ its last closing price of $89.21.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Oct. 31 2020

1.94

1.94

2.17

Beat

10.7

Jul. 31 2020

1.64

1.63

2.07

Beat

25.8

Apr. 30 2020

1.27

1.13

0.68

Missed

-40.6​

Jan. 31 2020

2.25

2.26

2.43

Beat

8.1

Oct. 31​ 2019​

2.31​

2.30

2.16

Missed

-7.3​

Jul. 31 2019

2.31

2.30

2.33

Beat

1.3​

Apr. 30 2019

2.24

2.23

2.21

Missed

-0.5

Jan. 31 2019

2.36

2.33

2.29

Missed

-2.3

This summary was machine generated January 19 at 06:07 GMT. Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

