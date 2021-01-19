Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce expected to post earnings of $2.14 a share - Earnings Preview

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, CM.TO is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 24 (estimated).

* The Toronto, Ontario-based company is expected to report ​a 2.7% decrease in revenue to $3.695 billion from $ 3.64 billion a year ago​, according to the mean estimate of 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

* The analyst mean estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is for earnings of $2.14 per share. For the same quarter last year, the company reported earnings of $3.24 per share.

* The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell."

* The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 3.0% in the last three months.

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is $96.44​, about 7.5% above​ its last closing price of $89.21.​​​

* Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure). ​

QUARTER ENDING

STARMINE

SMARTESTIMATE®

REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE

ACTUAL

BEAT, MET, MISSED

SURPRISE %

Oct. 31 2020

1.94

1.94

2.17

Beat

10.7

Jul. 31 2020

1.64

1.63

2.07

Beat

25.8

Apr. 30 2020

1.27

1.13

0.68

Missed

-40.6​

Jan. 31 2020

2.25

2.26

2.43

Beat

8.1

Oct. 31​ 2019​

2.31​

2.30

2.16

Missed

-7.3​

Jul. 31 2019

2.31

2.30

2.33

Beat

1.3​

Apr. 30 2019

2.24

2.23

2.21

Missed

-0.5

Jan. 31 2019

2.36

2.33

2.29

Missed

-2.3

This summary was machine generated January 19 at 06:07 GMT. Original report currency Canadian Dollars, converted to US Dollars.

