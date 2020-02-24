Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.30, changing hands as low as $80.88 per share. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CM's low point in its 52 week range is $73.20 per share, with $87.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.50.

