Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.43, changing hands as low as $79.93 per share. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CM's low point in its 52 week range is $72.96 per share, with $94.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.40.

