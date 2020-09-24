Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $75.83, the dividend yield is 5.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CM was $75.83, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.62 and a 63.25% increase over the 52 week low of $46.45.

CM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). CM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.99%, compared to an industry average of -28.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CM as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 10.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CM at 2.73%.

