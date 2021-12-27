Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.9% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.9, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CM was $115.9, representing a -5.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.13 and a 38.09% increase over the 52 week low of $83.93.

CM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.08. Zacks Investment Research reports CM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -1.46%, compared to an industry average of 13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CM as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 2.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CM at 2.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.