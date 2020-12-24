Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2020

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.122 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $87.28, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CM was $87.28, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.15 and a 87.9% increase over the 52 week low of $46.45.

CM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). CM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports CM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.51%, compared to an industry average of -18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

