Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Declares $0.87 Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share ($3.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CM is 0.24%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 419,277K shares. The put/call ratio of CM is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.79% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 36.23 to a high of $57.93. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from its latest reported closing price of 42.28.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is 23,751MM, an increase of 13.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 68,384K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 88.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 45,647K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,183K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CM by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 27,352K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,441K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 31.24% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 24,864K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,977K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 95.56% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 21,137K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CM by 40.33% over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United Statesand around the world.

