Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year
The company's earnings came in at C$1.66 billion, or C$1.78 per share. This compares with C$1.52 billion, or C$1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.72 billion or C$1.85 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to C$5.57 billion from C$5.38 billion last year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): C$1.66 Bln. vs. C$1.52 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.78 vs. C$1.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$5.57 Bln vs. C$5.38 Bln last year.
