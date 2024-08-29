News & Insights

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

August 29, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.795 billion, or C$1.82 per share. This compares with C$1.432 billion, or C$1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.895 billion or C$1.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to C$6.604 billion from C$5.852 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.795 Bln. vs. C$1.432 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.82 vs. C$1.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$6.604 Bln vs. C$5.852 Bln last year.

