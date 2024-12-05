News & Insights

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$1.874 billion, or C$1.90 per share. This compares with C$1.477 billion, or C$1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.889 billion or C$1.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to C$6.617 billion from C$5.847 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$1.874 Bln. vs. C$1.477 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$1.90 vs. C$1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): C$6.617 Bln vs. C$5.847 Bln last year.

