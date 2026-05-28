Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) reported sharply higher second-quarter earnings, with management pointing to broad-based revenue growth, positive operating leverage and a strong capital position as key drivers of the bank’s performance.

President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Culham said CIBC delivered adjusted earnings per share of CAD 2.54, up 24% from a year earlier, marking the bank’s eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth. Revenue rose 14% year over year to CAD 8 billion, with double-digit growth across each of CIBC’s businesses. Expenses increased 10%, while operating leverage was 4%, which Culham said marked the 11th consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage.

CIBC reported second-quarter adjusted net income of CAD 2.5 billion, up 23% from a year earlier, while pre-provision earnings rose 19%, Chief Financial Officer Rob Sedran said. Reported EPS was CAD 2.53, compared with adjusted EPS of CAD 2.54. Adjusted return on equity was 16.4%, up 250 basis points from the same period last year.

Revenue Growth Supported by Margins, Fees and Market Activity

Sedran said revenue growth reflected balance sheet growth, improving net interest margins and higher fee income. Excluding trading, net interest income increased 14% from a year earlier. The all-bank margin excluding trading rose 17 basis points from the prior year and declined one basis point sequentially, which Sedran said was consistent with previously expected second-quarter seasonality.

Canadian personal and commercial net interest margin was 301 basis points, up one basis point sequentially. In the U.S. segment, net interest margin was 390 basis points, down 11 basis points from the prior quarter due mainly to seasonally lower deposit balances and lower loan margins. Sedran said the bank continues to expect “a stable to gradual positive bias” on net interest margins over time.

Non-interest income rose 13% to CAD 3.7 billion, helped by constructive markets and strong trading activity. Sedran said market-related fees increased 18%, with strength in underwriting and advisory, trading, investment management and custodial, and mutual fund fees.

Expenses rose 10% from a year earlier, driven by revenue-linked costs, increased business activity and technology investments. Excluding performance-based compensation, expenses were up 4%.

Business Units Post Broad-Based Growth

In Canadian Personal and Business Banking, adjusted net income grew 15%, while pre-provision earnings rose 16%. Revenue increased 11% year over year, supported by 32 basis points of net interest margin expansion and loan growth. Expenses were up 6%, mainly due to technology investments, strategic initiatives and higher employee-related compensation.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income growth of 12% and pre-provision pre-tax earnings growth of 19%. Revenue rose 17%. Commercial banking revenue increased 10%, supported by higher deposit margins and balances, while commercial loan and deposit volumes each rose 7% from a year earlier. Wealth management revenue increased 22%, driven by higher average fee-based assets and higher commissions. Assets under administration and assets under management were both up 24% compared with the second quarter of 2025.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management net income increased 53% from a year earlier, primarily due to lower loan loss provisions. Pre-provision pre-tax earnings rose 10%, while revenue increased 11% on loan and deposit growth, higher net interest margins and broad-based fee income growth.

Capital Markets net income rose 40% year over year, with revenue up 21%. Sedran said Global Markets revenue grew across most products, benefiting from constructive markets and increased client activity, while investment banking revenue was higher mainly in underwriting and advisory.

Credit Conditions Remain Stable but Pressures Persist

Chief Risk Officer Frank Guse said CIBC’s credit portfolio remained resilient and overall performance was broadly stable, though elevated unemployment and geopolitical tensions contributed to an increase in impaired provisions. Total provision for credit losses was CAD 605 million, compared with CAD 568 million in the prior quarter.

The provision on impaired loans was CAD 548 million, up CAD 28 million quarter over quarter, mainly due to higher provisions in Canadian Personal and Business Banking. Performing provision was CAD 57 million, reflecting credit migration and changes in forward-looking indicators. Allowance coverage increased one basis point to 80 basis points.

Guse said Canadian consumer portfolios showed higher 90-plus day delinquencies, primarily in residential mortgages, while consumer net write-off ratios increased due to pressure in credit cards and personal lending. However, he said the mortgage portfolio remains well-secured and well-provisioned, with low historical net write-off ratios that the bank does not expect to materially increase.

In Canadian Commercial Banking, impaired provisions remained elevated compared with the segment’s historically strong performance, driven by a small number of isolated provisions across unrelated sectors. Guse said there was no evidence of broader systemic risk in that book and said he expects provisions to begin moderating slightly in the second half of the year. For the back half of fiscal 2026, he said impaired provisions should be broadly in line with first-half levels.

Capital, Buybacks and Strategic Transactions

CIBC ended the quarter with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.6%, up 20 basis points from the prior quarter, even after repurchasing 6.5 million common shares. Sedran said the bank had fully used its 20 million-share normal course issuer bid and announced a new program for 30 million shares, or just over 3% of shares outstanding, pending Toronto Stock Exchange approval. The bank’s average liquidity coverage ratio was 131%.

Culham also detailed two transactions aimed at sharpening CIBC’s growth focus:

CIBC agreed to sell its 92% stake in CIBC Caribbean to Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son for total consideration of approximately US$1.6 billion, subject to regulatory approval. The proceeds are expected to include US$1 billion in cash and common shares currently valued at US$645 million, representing an approximately 22% minority interest at closing.

CIBC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a minority interest in &Partners, a U.S. private wealth management firm managing US$54 billion in client assets, and to establish strategic banking relationships with the firm.

Sedran said the Caribbean transaction is expected to add roughly 25 basis points to CIBC’s CET1 ratio at closing. After capital deployment and CIBC’s proportionate share of Butterfield earnings, he said the deal is expected to be marginally accretive to ROE but dilutive to EPS by a little over 1%, all else equal. The bank also expects to book a charge of approximately CAD 350 million related to the Caribbean transaction in third-quarter results as an item of note.

CIBC Realigns Business Structure

Culham said CIBC is realigning its operations into four strategic business units: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets. External financial reporting will be aligned with the changes in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The bank is bringing its Canadian and U.S. Commercial Banking teams together under Susan Rimmer and aligning its Canadian and U.S. Wealth Management businesses under Eric Bélanger. Culham said the changes are intended to improve connectivity across CIBC’s North American platform. Kevin Li will continue overseeing the U.S. Region.

In response to analyst questions, Rimmer said the commercial banking realignment would help CIBC follow clients investing across the Canada-U.S. border and support capital allocation and efficiency. Li said previous investments in the U.S. business have positioned the bank to grow, particularly in commercial banking and wealth. Culham said a large U.S. acquisition is not a priority, adding that CIBC remains focused on organic growth, tuck-in acquisitions and team lift-outs.

Culham said the bank remains focused on its client-centered strategy and on deploying capital through organic growth, dividends, share buybacks and selected inorganic opportunities.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada's largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC's activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

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