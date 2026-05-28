Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$2.343 billion, or C$2.53 per share. This compares with C$1.920 billion, or C$2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$2.349 billion or C$2.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to C$8.006 billion from C$7.022 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.343 Bln. vs. C$1.920 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$2.53 vs. C$2.04 last year. -Revenue: C$8.006 Bln vs. C$7.022 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.