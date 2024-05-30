Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.75 billion, or C$1.79 per share. This compares with C$1.69 billion, or C$1.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$1.72 billion or C$1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to C$6.16 billion from C$5.70 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$1.75 Bln. vs. C$1.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.79 vs. C$1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$6.16 Bln vs. C$5.70 Bln last year.

