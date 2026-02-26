Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$3.093 billion, or C$3.21 per share. This compares with C$2.163 billion, or C$2.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported adjusted earnings of C$2.678 billion or C$2.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to C$8.398 billion from C$7.281 billion last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$3.093 Bln. vs. C$2.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$3.21 vs. C$2.19 last year. -Revenue: C$8.398 Bln vs. C$7.281 Bln last year.

