Canadian housing starts rose 6.9% in August -CMHC

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian housing starts rose 6.9% in August compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multi-family units, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 262,396 units from revised 245,425 units in July, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 220,000.

