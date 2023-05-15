Canadian housing starts rise 22% in April - CMHC

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 22% in April compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 261,559 units from a marginally revised 213,780 units in March, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

Economists had expected starts to rise to 224,600.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Ed Osmond)

