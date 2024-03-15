Canadian housing starts rise 14% in Feb, CMHC says

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts increased by 14% in February from the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple-unit urban homes, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 253,468 units from a revised 223,176 units in January, the CMHC said.

That was higher than the 230,000 expected by economists.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.