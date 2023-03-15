US Markets

Canadian housing starts rise 13% in February -CMHC

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

March 15, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 13% in February compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 243,959 units from a revised 216,514 units in January, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 220,000.

