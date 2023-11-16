Canadian housing starts rise 1% in October -CMHC

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts unexpectedly rose in October, climbing 1% compared with the previous month, as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 274,681 units from a revised 270,669 units in September, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 252,900.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)

