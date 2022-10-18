Canadian housing starts jump 11% in September on multi-unit increase

OTTAWA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 11% in September from August to their highest level in 10 months on a jump in multi-unit urban starts, with single-detached starts flat, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 299,589 units in September, from a upwardly revised 270,397 units in August, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed.

Analysts had forecast starts would inch down to 263,000.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

