US Markets

Canadian housing starts fall 5% in December

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

January 17, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in December compared with the previous month on lower groundbreaking for both single-detached and multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 248,625 units from a revised 263,022 units in November, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 257,500.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.