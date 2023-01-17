Canadian housing starts fall 5% in December

TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in December compared with the previous month on lower groundbreaking for both single-detached and multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 248,625 units from a revised 263,022 units in November, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 257,500.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.