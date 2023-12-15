News & Insights

Canadian housing starts fall 22% in November -CMHC

December 15, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts plunged 22% in November compared with the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 212,624 units from a downwardly revised 272,264 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

Economists polled by Reuters expected starts to decrease to 257,100 in November.

