Canadian housing starts fall 22% in November -CMHC

OTTAWA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts plunged 22% in November compared with the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 212,624 units from a downwardly revised 272,264 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

Economists polled by Reuters expected starts to decrease to 257,100 in November.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey)

