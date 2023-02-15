Canadian housing starts fall 13% in January -CMHC

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in January fell more than expected from the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualised rate of housing starts fell to 215,365 dwellings from a revised 248,296 in December, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 240,000. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by David Goodman) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/HOUSING (URGENT)

