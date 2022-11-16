US Markets

Canadian housing starts fall 11% in October -CMHC

November 16, 2022 — 08:27 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 11% in October, pulling back from the highest level in 2022 the month before, as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single-family detached homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 267,055 units from a revised 298,811 units in September, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) data showed. Economists had expected starts to fall to 270,000.

