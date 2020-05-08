US Markets

Canadian housing starts, excluding Quebec, rise 10.8% in April -CMHC

Fergal Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts, excluding the province of Quebec, rose 10.8% in April compared with the previous month as groundbreaking climbed on multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 166,415 units from 150,224 units in March, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Quebec was excluded following the introduction of pandemic measures in the province in late March, CMHC said.

