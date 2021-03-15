Canadian housing starts decline 13.5% on month in February -CMHC

OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 13.5% in February compared with the previous month on decreases of both multiple and single-detached urban starts, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 245,922 units from a revised 284,372 units in January, Canada's national housing agency said. Analysts had expected starts to fall to 245,000 units in February.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

