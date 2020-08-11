Banking

Canadian housing starts climb 15.8% in July - CMHC

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

OTTAWA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose in July as groundbreaking increased on multiple-unit and single-family urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday, as the market continued to bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis.

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of housing starts rose to 245,604 units from a revised 212,095 units in June, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to dip to 210,000.

