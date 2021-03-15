Canadian home sales up 6.6% on month in February, set new record -CREA

Banking

Canadian home sales rose 6.6% in February from January, setting a new all-time record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 39.2% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 17.3% from last February and up 3.3% from January.

