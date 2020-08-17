US Markets

Canadian home sales surge to record high in July, real estate group says

Fergal Smith Reuters
Canadian home sales rose 26% in July from June, posting the highest monthly level ever recorded, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 30.5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 7.4% from July last year.

