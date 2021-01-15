US Markets

Canadian home sales rose 7.2 pct in December from November- CREA

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Canadian home sales rose 7.2% in December from November, setting a new record amid a surge in demand in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

OTTAWA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 7.2% in December from November, setting a new record amid a surge in demand in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 47.2% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 13.0% from last December and up 1.5% from November.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular