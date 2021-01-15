Canadian home sales rose 7.2 pct in December from November- CREA

OTTAWA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 7.2% in December from November, setting a new record amid a surge in demand in the Toronto and Vancouver areas, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 47.2% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 13.0% from last December and up 1.5% from November.

