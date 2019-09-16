US Markets

Canadian home sales rise for sixth straight month in August

Canadian homes sales rose 1.4% in August from July, the sixth consecutive month of increased activity, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 0.9% from August last year.

