Canadian home sales rise for sixth straight month in August

TORONTO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales rose 1.4% in August from July, the sixth consecutive month of increased activity, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 0.9% from August last year.

