US Markets

Canadian home sales rise for seventh straight month in September

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian homes sales rose 0.6% in September from the previous month, the seventh consecutive month of gains, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales rose 0.6% in September from the previous month, the seventh consecutive month of gains, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 15.5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 1.3% from September last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular