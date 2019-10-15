Canadian home sales rise for seventh straight month in September

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales rose 0.6% in September from the previous month, the seventh consecutive month of gains, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Tuesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 15.5% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 1.3% from September last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.