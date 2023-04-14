Canadian home sales rise for a second month in March

TORONTO, April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.4% in March from February, the second straight month of higher sales, but were down 34.4% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 0.2% on the month and was down 15.5% annually, while the national average selling price was down 13.7% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.