Canadian home sales rise for 9th straight month in November -CREA

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 0.6% in November from the previous month, the ninth straight monthly gain, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 11.3% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 2.6% from November last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

