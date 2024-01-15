News & Insights

Canadian home sales rise 8.7% in December

January 15, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 8.7% in December from November and were up 3.7% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 0.8% on the month and was up 0.7% annually, while the national average selling price was up 5.1% on the year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/ (URGENT)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
