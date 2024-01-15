Canadian home sales rise 8.7% in December

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 8.7% in December from November and were up 3.7% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 0.8% on the month and was up 0.7% annually, while the national average selling price was up 5.1% on the year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.