Canadian home sales rise 5.1% in May

OTTAWA, June 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 5.1% in May from April and were up 1.4% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 2.1% on the month and was down 8.6% annually, while the national average selling price was up 3.2% on the year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

