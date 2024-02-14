Canadian home sales rise 3.7% in January -CREA

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 3.7% in January from December, and were up 22% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Wednesday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged down 1.2% on the month and was up 0.4% annually, while the national average selling price was up 7.6% on the year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.