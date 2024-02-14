News & Insights

US Markets

Canadian home sales rise 3.7% in January -CREA

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

February 14, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 3.7% in January from December, and were up 22% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) showed on Wednesday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged down 1.2% on the month and was up 0.4% annually, while the national average selling price was up 7.6% on the year.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.