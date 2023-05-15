News & Insights

Canadian home sales rise 11.3% in April

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

May 15, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 11.3% in April from March, but were down 19.5% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group's Home Price Index edged up 1.6% on the month and was down 12.3% annually, while the national average selling price was down 3.9% on the year.

