Canadian home sales rise 1.3% in December

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

January 16, 2023 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in December from November and were down 39.1% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 1.6% on the month and was down 7.5% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

