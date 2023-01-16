Canadian home sales rise 1.3% in December

TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.3% in December from November and were down 39.1% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The industry group's Home Price Index fell 1.6% on the month and was down 7.5% annually, while the national average selling price was down 12% on the year.

