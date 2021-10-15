Canadian home sales, prices up in September on the month

OTTAWA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 0.9% in September from August and the average selling price jumped on the month as buyer demand outpaced supply, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The national average selling price was C$696,650 ($562,995) in September, up 3.5% from August and jumping 13.9% from a year earlier, the industry group's data showed.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 17.5% from a year earlier, while CREA's Home Price Index was up 21.5% on the year and up 1.7% from August.

($1 = 1.2374 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.