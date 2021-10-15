Banking

Canadian home sales, prices up in September on the month

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Canadian home sales rose 0.9% in September from August and the average selling price jumped on the month as buyer demand outpaced supply, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The national average selling price was C$696,650 ($562,995) in September, up 3.5% from August and jumping 13.9% from a year earlier, the industry group's data showed.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 17.5% from a year earlier, while CREA's Home Price Index was up 21.5% on the year and up 1.7% from August.

($1 = 1.2374 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

