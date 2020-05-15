Canadian home sales plunge 56.8% in April as lockdowns bite

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell by a record 56.8% in April from the previous month as lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic pushed buyers and sellers to the sidelines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 57.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 6.4% from April last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

