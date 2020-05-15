US Markets

Canadian home sales plunge 56.8% in April as lockdowns bite

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BEN NELMS

Canadian home sales fell by a record 56.8% in April from the previous month as lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic pushed buyers and sellers to the sidelines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell by a record 56.8% in April from the previous month as lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus pandemic pushed buyers and sellers to the sidelines, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 57.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 6.4% from April last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular