Canadian home sales hold steady in October after 7-month streak of gains -CREA

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales held steady in October from the previous month after a string of monthly increases that began in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.9% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 1.8% from October last year.

