US Markets

Canadian home sales hold steady in October after 7-month streak of gains -CREA

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Canadian homes sales held steady in October from the previous month after a string of monthly increases that began in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian homes sales held steady in October from the previous month after a string of monthly increases that began in March, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 12.9% from a year earlier, while the group's Home Price Index was up 1.8% from October last year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chris Reese)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular