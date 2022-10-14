Canadian home sales fall in September as buyers play wait and see

OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales fell 3.9% in September from August, with actual monthly activity about 12% below the pre-pandemic 10-year average, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The national average selling price edged up 0.4% to C$640,479 ($465,938) in September from C$637,673 in August, but was down 6.6% from a year ago. CREA's home price index edged down 1.4% on the month but was still up 3.3% annually.

"September was another month of lower sales activity, although, with many sellers also opting to play the waiting game, the market remains on the tighter side of balanced market territory," said Jill Oudil, Chair of CREA, in a statement.

($1 = 1.3746 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.